,

Proud Pumas create history

PAKENHAM PUMAS History was made on Saturday as Pakenham Pumas Women’s Black etched its name into the club record books, claiming the first ever women’s premiership in Pakenham Pumas history with a commanding 8–0 grand final victory. In a performance worthy of the big stage,…

  • Sheza heading for the stars

    Pakenham-trained filly Sheza Alibi has rubber-stamped her credentials as one of the up and coming stars of the Australian turf with a dominant victory in her first test at Group…

  • Gallant Swans fall short

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 537210 An enthralling two days of action at Mervyn Hughes Oval saw the qualifying final matchup of Casey South Melbourne and St Kilda come…

  • Berwick advances: Where there is a Wills, there is a way

    Berwick breezed past Hallam Kalora Park and knocked out last year’s grand finalists with a seven-wicket win in the DDCA Turf 1 elimination final. The Hawks were just a couple…

  • Nervous Panthers stay up

    A relegation standoff so tense the rule book had to be brought out. Devon Meadows survived one of the most memorable yet gruelling run chases in Casey Cardinia Cricket Association…

  • Bloods book spot in decider

    Springvale South has flexed its muscles and done it again. The Bloods made it 3-0 against Buckley Ridges this season and booked a spot in the Dandenong District Cricket Association…