Pakenham-trained filly Sheza Alibi has rubber-stamped her credentials as one of the up and coming stars of the Australian turf with a dominant victory in her first test at Group 1 level on Saturday. The Peter Moody and Kat Coleman-trained daughter of Saxon Warrior/Sheza Gypsy…
Sheza heading for the stars
Digital Editions
-
Caldern brings safety and inclusion to the show
The upcoming Pakenham Show will feature a new stand to the Adventure Trail from Caldern, the Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Emergency Responders’ Network. Principal Advocate…