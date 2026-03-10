Home » Sheza heading for the stars
Sheza heading for the stars

Pakenham-trained filly Sheza Alibi has rubber-stamped her credentials as one of the up and coming stars of the Australian turf with a dominant victory in her first test at Group 1 level on Saturday. The Peter Moody and Kat Coleman-trained daughter of Saxon Warrior/Sheza Gypsy…

  • Caldern brings safety and inclusion to the show

    The upcoming Pakenham Show will feature a new stand to the Adventure Trail from Caldern, the Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Emergency Responders’ Network. Principal Advocate…

  • Armed duo attempt carjack in Hallam

    Casey Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating after two men armed with knives attempted to carjack a vehicle in Hallam last month. A 20-year-old male driver was at the intersection…

  • Successful Chinese Lantern Festival celeberations

    The Edelweiss Casey Choir celebrated the Chinese Lantern Festival on Sunday, with an event titled Blossom of Harmony: Lantern Festival Gala. Many attended the Hallam Community Theatre to highlight the…

  • Club honours donor legacy

    A revived community group in Casey has celebrated its official inauguration, honouring the legacy of a local organ donor. The Smart Club of Melbourne Inc. held its inauguration ceremony on…

  • Warragul Show delights families

    The 141st Warragul and West Gippsland Agricultural Show wrapped up last weekend, drawing crowds to the heart of Warragul for three days of agriculture, art, and entertainment. Visitors enjoyed a…

  • NextGen Level Up launches

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 536282 Karinya Farm has officially launched its NextGen Youth Services at its new Pakenham space, bringing the Level Up program to young people aged…