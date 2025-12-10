A magnificent century from Pakenham’s Glenn Perera and stunning six-wicket haul from Pakenham Upper/Toomuc’s Bailey Smith were the prominent features of the Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) lower grade fixtures on Saturday. Consistent rain saw only 13 of the 23 scheduled matches begin in earnest;…
Perera and Smith light it up
Imitation Firearm scare in Dandenong Plaza
Police have arrested a man with an imitation firearm at Dandenong Plaza on Wednesday, 10 December. Emergency services were called to reports of a man…