The dawn of a new year has seen continued success for an in-form Noble Park (7/159) after a comfortable three-wicket victory over Yarraville (9/158) in the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association. Saturday’s triumphant visit across the Westgate means Noble – sitting top of the ladder –…
Noble nourishment and Falcons flounder as VSDCA resumes
-
Three, including two Cranbourne men, arrested following racially motivated abuse in Dandenong South
Three people were arrested in Dandenong South over the weekend following an alleged racially fuelled abuse. According to authorities, a man and a woman were…