An unbeaten century from Dandenong’s Dhanusha Gamage led the side to its third win of the season in the Victorian Premier Cricket Firsts, defeating Greenvale by six wickets. The Kangaroos batted first and managed to reach a handy score of 262 thanks to standout performances…
Panthers and Swans register strong victories
-
Three, including two Cranbourne men, arrested following racially motivated abuse in Dandenong South
Three people were arrested in Dandenong South over the weekend following an alleged racially fuelled abuse. According to authorities, a man and a woman were…