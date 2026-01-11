Home » Wills stuns the Lions with 6/8
,

Wills stuns the Lions with 6/8

There were some remarkable individual performances across the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 competition on the weekend. Dandenong West’s Shaun Weir (119 not out) and Buckley Ridges’ Roshane Silva (101 not out) were the two centurions of the week, each leading their teams…

Read more