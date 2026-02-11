Hallam Kalora Park batter Leigh Booth recently returned from Adelaide where he represented Victoria at the Over-40 National Masters Cricket Championships. It was a successful campaign for Booth, who scored the third-most runs for his team during the four-game campaign, with 114 runs at 28.5….
Back-to-back 50s boost Booth’s Vic campaign
Noble effort for outright points falls short
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531172 Noble Park (5/220d) is still beautifully poised for a high finish in the VSDCA East/West competition despite its…