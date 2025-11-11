Home » AFL Vic recognising failure
,

AFL Vic recognising failure

AFL Victoria provided the following Media Release on Monday 10 November Following the recent announcement by AFL Barwon of its transition away from a Regional Administrative Centre (RAC), AFL Victoria has confirmed it will continue its reform of regional football administration across the state. The…

Read more

  • AFL Vic recognising failure

    AFL Vic recognising failure

    AFL Victoria provided the following Media Release on Monday 10 November Following the recent announcement by AFL Barwon of its transition away from a Regional…