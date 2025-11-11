AFL Victoria provided the following Media Release on Monday 10 November Following the recent announcement by AFL Barwon of its transition away from a Regional Administrative Centre (RAC), AFL Victoria has confirmed it will continue its reform of regional football administration across the state. The…
AFL Vic recognising failure
