Casey South Melbourne recruit Muhammad Irfan junior was last week revealed as the player at the centre of ball tampering allegations. As reported by this masthead last week, a Casey South Melbourne player was alleged to have tampered with the ball in the second day…
Player at the centre of Vic Premier ball tampering revealed
-
AFL Vic recognising failure
AFL Victoria provided the following Media Release on Monday 10 November Following the recent announcement by AFL Barwon of its transition away from a Regional…