Pakenham’s Aaron Small took out the Grand Final MVP for his role in the Warriors 93-71 triumph over Ballarat at Cardinia Life on Saturday night. Small finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals, particularly influential in the first half as Pakenham…
Clutch Small leads Pakenham with MVP performance
Pakenham creates history
Pakenham’s ascension to champions of Youth League One was impressively rapid. After coming up short in the big dance in 2024 in Youth League Two,…