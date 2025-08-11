Home » Defence sparks Pakenham

Defence sparks Pakenham

Defence wins championships. That’s the motto the Pakenham Warriors Championship Women would surely be telling one another after locking down McKinnon to advance in the post-season. Pakenham suffocated the Cougars to run out and win 93-68 at Cardinia Life on Saturday. McKinnon entered the contest…

    Storm closing in on finals

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 495252 Cardinia Storm recorded an important 3-1 win against Mentone in the Men’s Metro 2 South competition as the…