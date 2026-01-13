Reigning premier Cardinia (3/162) is fully switched on and will take a power of beating for the 2025/26 CCCA Premier Division title after making it eight straight wins with a dominant display against Kooweerup (9/158). The Bulls were better in every aspect of the game…
Bulls win in cruise control
Prestigious Victorian sports award nominations now open
Nominations for the Victorian Sport Awards are now open for all members of the public, acknowledging the full spectrum of Victorian sport and active recreation…