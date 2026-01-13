Home » Wonderful Wills does it again
Wonderful Wills does it again

There were some remarkable individual performances across the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 competition on the weekend. Dandenong West’s Shaun Weir (119 not out) and Buckley Ridges’ Roshane Silva (101 not out) were the two centurions of the week, each leading their teams…

    Bulls win in cruise control

    Reigning premier Cardinia (3/162) is fully switched on and will take a power of beating for the 2025/26 CCCA Premier Division title after…

    Lions begin the big squeeze

    Just like a teenager with pimples; a first blemish has appeared on the skin of Merinda Park (7/226) after a rejuvenated Pakenham (8/230)…

    Magpies fly into top two

    Narre Warren is up into second place on the DDCA Turf 2 ladder after another narrow win; this time against Cranbourne as the…

    Authorities slammed over leak

    A Pakenham resident says repeated delays over a water leak in her court have left the local road damaged and shaken her confidence in authorities. Jane, who lives in Pargeter…

    OPINION: Why a Royal Commission on Antisemitism Risks Deepening Division, Not Ending It

    Australia has announced a Royal Commission on Antisemitism and Social Cohesion following the Bondi terrorist attack. The intent is clear. Antisemitism is real. The grief is real. Jewish Australians deserve…