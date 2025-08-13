Home » Eagle continue winning ways

Beat second-placed Park Orchards this week and Beaconsfield is guaranteed a double chance and a repeat matchup against the Sharks in week one of finals. That’s the challenge confronting the Eagles in the Eastern Football Netball League Division 1 competition, after recorded their third-consecutive victory…

  • Special day for Lions

    Pakenham’s final home game of the Outer East Football Netball season was nothing short of magical on Saturday at Toomuc Reserve. It was a day…