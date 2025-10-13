Home » Chasing targets proves difficult on opening day of the season
Chasing targets proves difficult on opening day of the season

Winning the toss and bowling has proven to be a recipe for defeat for both Endeavour Hills and Noble Park on the opening day of the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association (VSDCA) season. Endeavour Hills skipper Tyrell Panditharatne called correctly at Sydney Pargeter Reserve and sent…

