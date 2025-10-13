A return to his home track has paid handsome dividends for the Cindy Alderson-trained Jigsaw who claimed his second Apache Cat Classic (1200m) at Southside Cranbourne on Friday night. Jigsaw last ran at Cranbourne in November 2022, winning his first Apache Cat Classic by three…
Jigsaw finds the missing piece to the puzzle
Chasing targets proves difficult on opening day of the season
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 396621 Winning the toss and bowling has proven to be a recipe for defeat for both Endeavour Hills and…