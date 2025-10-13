Home » Jigsaw finds the missing piece to the puzzle
,

Jigsaw finds the missing piece to the puzzle

A return to his home track has paid handsome dividends for the Cindy Alderson-trained Jigsaw who claimed his second Apache Cat Classic (1200m) at Southside Cranbourne on Friday night. Jigsaw last ran at Cranbourne in November 2022, winning his first Apache Cat Classic by three…

Read more