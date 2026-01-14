An incredible knock of 119 not out from opening batter Shaun Weir guided Dandenong West to a dominant nine-wicket win over Parkmore. It was Weir’s first Turf 1 century after narrowly missing out earlier in the year with 87 against Buckley Ridges, having already reached…
Bulls trample the Pirates
EJ makes Masterful moves
Cranbourne-trainer Enver Jusufovic called in help from all quarters – New Zealand and the greyhound fraternity – to help his seven-year-old gelding Masterful win the…