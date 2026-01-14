Cranbourne-trainer Enver Jusufovic called in help from all quarters – New Zealand and the greyhound fraternity – to help his seven-year-old gelding Masterful win the fifth race of his career on his home track on Saturday night. Masterful scored his first win since August 2024,…
EJ makes Masterful moves
Digital Editions
-
EJ makes Masterful moves
Cranbourne-trainer Enver Jusufovic called in help from all quarters – New Zealand and the greyhound fraternity – to help his seven-year-old gelding Masterful win the…