EJ makes Masterful moves

Cranbourne-trainer Enver Jusufovic called in help from all quarters – New Zealand and the greyhound fraternity – to help his seven-year-old gelding Masterful win the fifth race of his career on his home track on Saturday night. Masterful scored his first win since August 2024,…

