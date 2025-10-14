Hampton Park is not going to walk into Southern Division 1 short of star players…and the side won’t be short of belief either when next season rolls around. Coach Luke Bull led the Redbacks to a premiership this year in Division 2 and the club…
Reigning best and fairest winner among Redbacks’ recruits
Housing proposed for Cranbourne Golf Course
A planning permit application has been lodged to subdivide the former Cranbourne Golf Course for future housing. The approximately 70-hectare Cranbourne Golf Course at 750…