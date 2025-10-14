A highly-entertaining innings at Harry Blackman Oval boosted Pakenham Upper/Toomuc to a 2-0 start in the Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) A Grade competition. The Yabbies won the toss and opted to take to the crease against Emerald, and immediately it was clear they wanted…
Yabbies off to perfect start
-
Yabbies off to perfect start
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 509513 Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 509513 A highly-entertaining innings at Harry Blackman Oval boosted Pakenham Upper/Toomuc to…