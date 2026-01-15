The Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) has selected a strong squad of 16 players to represent the league at the 2026 Melbourne Country Week carnival in the elite-level Provincial competition. The CCCA acquitted itself brilliantly last year, defeating Leongatha and Bendigo on the first two…
CCCA select Country Week class
Police probe early-morning assault on Clyde North man
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 206998 Police are investigating an assault in Clyde North on 15 January. Officers were called to reports of a…