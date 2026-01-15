Home » Knights succeed in big chase
Knights succeed in big chase

The top of the table clash between Keysborough and Springvale South in DDCA Turf 3 was set to be an enthralling contest…and it did not disappoint. The Bloods made light work of the Knights in round one, winning by eight wickets after bowling them out…

  • Communities step up to fill critical gaps

    While firefighters battle catastrophic blazes across Victoria’s north, another frontline has been quietly at work — locals and community groups who have not rested since…

  • $4 million Doveton Pool redevelopment underway

    The $4 million redevelopment at Doveton Pool began on Tuesday 13 January, with the next phase of construction endeavouring to deliver modern and accessible facilities. The special ceremony was joined…

  • Local Narre Warren dancer sets eyes on US stage

    In just five years, local creative Lisa Antoinette Herbert has built a social media following of thousands, travelled solo to America at 22, appeared in Paramount Pictures’ Better Man, and…

  • Drunk driver busted after faking sleep in car

    A driver was caught allegedly more than six times the limit after his efforts to convince police he was simply having a snooze in his car was thwarted by officers…

  • Bulls trample the Pirates

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 451357 An incredible knock of 119 not out from opening batter Shaun Weir guided Dandenong West to a dominant nine-wicket win over Parkmore. It…

  • Silverton prevails in thriller against HSD

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 527665 Silverton registered a big win in DDCA Turf 2 as the side knocked off HSD in a one-wicket thriller and edged closer to…