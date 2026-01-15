Pakenham Bowls Club is pushing open the doors of its wonderful facility on Anderson Street with the ambition of welcoming new bowlers and the local community to the club. Some key initiatives are underpinning the club’s drive to attract some fresh feet through the door,…
Pakenham Bowls Club opens up for exciting new competition
Police probe early-morning assault on Clyde North man
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 206998 Police are investigating an assault in Clyde North on 15 January. Officers were called to reports of a…