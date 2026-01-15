Home » Zauner to join Panther legends with 400 games on the board
,

Zauner to join Panther legends with 400 games on the board

Milestone mania is sweeping across Devon Meadows Cricket Club this week with the Panthers celebrating some significant achievements to kick off the new year. Four players marked major accomplishments on the weekend, while the magic continues this week with veteran Peter Zauner set to stride…

  • Communities step up to fill critical gaps

    While firefighters battle catastrophic blazes across Victoria’s north, another frontline has been quietly at work — locals and community groups who have not rested since…

More News

  • $4 million Doveton Pool redevelopment underway

    The $4 million redevelopment at Doveton Pool began on Tuesday 13 January, with the next phase of construction endeavouring to deliver modern and accessible facilities. The special ceremony was joined…

  • Local Narre Warren dancer sets eyes on US stage

    In just five years, local creative Lisa Antoinette Herbert has built a social media following of thousands, travelled solo to America at 22, appeared in Paramount Pictures’ Better Man, and…

  • Drunk driver busted after faking sleep in car

    A driver was caught allegedly more than six times the limit after his efforts to convince police he was simply having a snooze in his car was thwarted by officers…

  • Bulls trample the Pirates

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 451357 An incredible knock of 119 not out from opening batter Shaun Weir guided Dandenong West to a dominant nine-wicket win over Parkmore. It…

  • Silverton prevails in thriller against HSD

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 527665 Silverton registered a big win in DDCA Turf 2 as the side knocked off HSD in a one-wicket thriller and edged closer to…