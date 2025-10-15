LANG LANG GOLF The week began strongly at Lang Lang Golf Club with a healthy field of 82 players contesting Tuesday’s Stableford competition. In A Grade, visitor Michael Taylor (13) from Phillip Island GC took top honours with 39 points on a countback, edging out…
Lively week for golfers at Lang Lang
-
Housing proposed for Cranbourne Golf Course
A planning permit application has been lodged to subdivide the former Cranbourne Golf Course for future housing. The approximately 70-hectare Cranbourne Golf Course at 750…