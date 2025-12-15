Super-consistent five-year-old gelding Arkansaw Kid will be a popular favourite at Lindsay Park Racing after winning Ben, Will and JD Hayes a brand-new Ford Ranger Black for his efforts in The Meteorite and Supernova over the last three weeks. The two $1million races – ran…
Arkansaw Kid revs things up for Hayes boys at Lindsay Park
Tough as teak Taramansour
A strong belief in his own intuition has been vindicated for local trainer Phillip Stokes after Taramansour scored a commanding victory in the $300,000 Listed…