Things don’t get much better than what greeted 47 members of the South West Gippsland Midweek Bowling Group at the Loch and District Bowls Club on Thursday. It was a marvellous day with beautiful weather in the mid-twenties – along with great friends to play…
Loch it in bowlers…there’s a successful new Sherriff in town
Tough as teak Taramansour
A strong belief in his own intuition has been vindicated for local trainer Phillip Stokes after Taramansour scored a commanding victory in the $300,000 Listed…