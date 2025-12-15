Home » Loch it in bowlers…there’s a successful new Sherriff in town
Things don’t get much better than what greeted 47 members of the South West Gippsland Midweek Bowling Group at the Loch and District Bowls Club on Thursday. It was a marvellous day with beautiful weather in the mid-twenties – along with great friends to play…

    Tough as teak Taramansour

    A strong belief in his own intuition has been vindicated for local trainer Phillip Stokes after Taramansour scored a commanding victory in the $300,000 Listed…