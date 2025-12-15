Home » Quirk ton leads Bloods to victory
,

Quirk ton leads Bloods to victory

All teams took the field against familiar opposition on the weekend in the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) completing the second of consecutive one-day matches against the same opposition for round seven of the Turf 1 competition. It was a similar story to last week…

  • Tough as teak Taramansour

    A strong belief in his own intuition has been vindicated for local trainer Phillip Stokes after Taramansour scored a commanding victory in the $300,000 Listed…