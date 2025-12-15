A professional performance from its top order has guided Noble Park (7/213) to a one-day victory over Werribee (173) at Chirnside Park on Saturday. The win consolidates Noble as a top-three team after seven rounds and came via the Duckworth Lewis System (DLS) after rain…
Top-order bats lead Noble Park to strong win over Werribee
Tough as teak Taramansour
A strong belief in his own intuition has been vindicated for local trainer Phillip Stokes after Taramansour scored a commanding victory in the $300,000 Listed…