Home » Tough as teak Taramansour
,

Tough as teak Taramansour

A strong belief in his own intuition has been vindicated for local trainer Phillip Stokes after Taramansour scored a commanding victory in the $300,000 Listed Pakenham Cup (2500m). Many had lost faith in the eight-year-old gelding; who last presented in the winners’ enclosure at Flemington…

Read more

  • Tough as teak Taramansour

    Tough as teak Taramansour

    A strong belief in his own intuition has been vindicated for local trainer Phillip Stokes after Taramansour scored a commanding victory in the $300,000 Listed…