Silverton would require a miracle to make finals, but that hasn’t stopped the Bakers from posting a strong score on day one against ladder leader Parkfield in the DDCA Turf 2 competition. The Bakers travelled to Parkfield Reserve to take on the premiership favourites, with…
Bakers in the box seat, HSD requiring wickets on day two
Bloods go big with the bat
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 533976 Springvale South has the runs on the board against Buckley Ridges after day one of the Dandenong District…