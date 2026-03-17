Berwick ended dreams of a three-peat for Buckley Ridges after the Bears roared over the Bucks at Dandenong Park Oval on Sunday. Berwick became just the second team to defeat the back-to-back premiers this season, winning by 210 runs on Sunday afternoon. The Dandenong District…
Bears prey on the Bucks
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Seagulls dominate Cougars to set up third straight big one
Tooradin is well and truly in a golden generation as the Seagulls reached their fourth Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) Premier Division grand final in…