Polo shirts were replaced with waterproof jackets when 44 members of the South West Gippsland Midweek Bowling Group headed to Loch for the weekly challenge. Cool, showery and windy weather made things challenging for some, but the Loch and District Bowling Club was typically turned…
Dady dines out and delivers on a challenging day at Loch
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Seagulls dominate Cougars to set up third straight big one
Tooradin is well and truly in a golden generation as the Seagulls reached their fourth Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) Premier Division grand final in…