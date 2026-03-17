Noble Park’s (148) stunning fall from grace is now complete after a four-wicket loss to Werribee (6/152) in the Victorian Sub District Cricket Association (VSDCA) elimination final at Chirnside Park on the weekend. Noble led the competition after round nine, but has since won just…
Knock out for Noble Park
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Seagulls dominate Cougars to set up third straight big one
Tooradin is well and truly in a golden generation as the Seagulls reached their fourth Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) Premier Division grand final in…