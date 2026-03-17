Two days of gruelling cricket and hearts on sleeves saw Casey South Melbourne patiently progress onto the prelim finals after securing a draw against Carlton in Victorian Premier Cricket. The scoreboard stalemate means the Swans move on as the higher placed team, but Will Carr’s…
Swans advance into prelim
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Seagulls dominate Cougars to set up third straight big one
Tooradin is well and truly in a golden generation as the Seagulls reached their fourth Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) Premier Division grand final in…