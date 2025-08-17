Bill and Chris Richardson stole the spotlight in round five of the Mountain Dart League on Friday night with the husband-and-wife combination both throwing stunning 180s in Division 1. Bill also threw a magnificent 110-pegout to lead Noble Park (1) to a dominant 17-4 victory…
Family affair as Richardson’s rollick in the spotlight
Melbourne Water backs Kingswood flood controls
Melbourne Water says it has “confirmed” its support for a modified development plan for the flood-prone former Kingswood Golf Course at Dingley Village. Chris Brace,…