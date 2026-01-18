PAKENHAM BOWLS Following what seemed to be an extra-long Christmas break, both the Weekend and Midweek Pennant Bowls competitions resumed last week for the Pakenham Bowls Club. Back in round three of the 2025/26 season, Pakenham One (Div 1) defeated Mulgrave Country Club by 11…
Nifty revival can’t save Lions
Digital Editions
-
Nifty revival can’t save Lions
PAKENHAM BOWLS Following what seemed to be an extra-long Christmas break, both the Weekend and Midweek Pennant Bowls competitions resumed last week for the Pakenham…