Nifty revival can’t save Lions

PAKENHAM BOWLS Following what seemed to be an extra-long Christmas break, both the Weekend and Midweek Pennant Bowls competitions resumed last week for the Pakenham Bowls Club. Back in round three of the 2025/26 season, Pakenham One (Div 1) defeated Mulgrave Country Club by 11…

More News

  • Hallam Kalora Park fit and firing

    Hallam Kalora Park fit and firing

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 528964 Hallam Kalora Park made it five wins in a row against Berwick on the weekend in round 10 of Dandenong District Cricket Association…

  • Panthers prowl then pause

    Panthers prowl then pause

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 528966 Dandenong (6/242) will be playing for pride in the remaining three rounds of Vic Premier Cricket after failing to capitalise on a winning…

  • Learner driver caught speeding at 226km/h on Monash Freeway

    Learner driver caught speeding at 226km/h on Monash Freeway

    Police intercepted a Narre Warren learner driver this morning after he was allegedly caught travelling over 220km/h in a 100km/h zone in Mulgrave. The 23-year old man was driving on…

  • High speeds in alleged stolen SUV, two boys arrested

    High speeds in alleged stolen SUV, two boys arrested

    Two boys were arrested after allegedly speeding at more than 200 km/h in a stolen SUV on Friday 16 January. Police say they observed the white Mazda SUV driving erratically…

  • Good Samaritan attacker charged

    Good Samaritan attacker charged

    A man has been arrested and charged following an alleged assault in a Beaconsfield shopping centre carpark last November that allegedly left a good Samaritan with a fractured eye socket.…

  • Alleged speeding crash ends on Gazette office embankment

    Alleged speeding crash ends on Gazette office embankment

    Passers-by intervened as an alleged speeding car came to grief outside the Pakenham Gazette’s office just after 4pm on Friday 9 January. Witnesses said the dark green Holden swerved sharply…

  • Young man stabbed in critical condition

    Young man stabbed in critical condition

    Another stabbing in Melbourne’s southeast has left a young man fighting for his life, as knife crime continues to rise. Emergency services were called to McGregor Road in Pakenham about…

  • Suspicious fires hit abandoned Dandenong properties

    Suspicious fires hit abandoned Dandenong properties

    Emergency services responded to suspicious fire in another abandoned property in Dandenong. It is believed an abandoned house on Woodlee Street caught fire about 6.30am on Tuesday 13 January. Fire…

  • Monitors costing ratepayers small fortune

    Monitors costing ratepayers small fortune

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 243203 The state government has been criticised for the extension of municipal monitors at Kingston Council at an enormous cost of more than $1500…

  • 30 year celebration of Cambodian Buddhist Sangha Congress

    30 year celebration of Cambodian Buddhist Sangha Congress

    The Buddhist community recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Annual Cambodian Buddhist Sangha Congress in Springvale South. Thirty monks from Cambodia, USA, Canada, India and Sri Lanka gathered in…