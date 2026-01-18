Noble Park (173) has experienced the sour taste of defeat for the first time in more than three months after being outplayed by fifth-placed Altona (5/174) at Moodemere Oval on Saturday. Noble entered the VSDCA round-10 clash in top spot on the ladder and elected…
Noble knocked from perch
Nifty revival can’t save Lions
PAKENHAM BOWLS Following what seemed to be an extra-long Christmas break, both the Weekend and Midweek Pennant Bowls competitions resumed last week for the Pakenham…