CRANBOURNE BOWLS Saturday Pennant players returned to a tough day for bowls after the Christmas break; especially if bowlers play with small lightweight bowls. The sun shone brightly but there were some extreme blustery winds howling across the green for most of the day and…
One win in whistling wind
Digital Editions
-
Nifty revival can’t save Lions
PAKENHAM BOWLS Following what seemed to be an extra-long Christmas break, both the Weekend and Midweek Pennant Bowls competitions resumed last week for the Pakenham…