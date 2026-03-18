**Mark Cooper is a genuine legend of country cricket, having won nine premierships as a leader at CARDINIA (3), KOOWEERUP (3), BEACONSFIELD (1), CRANBOURNE (1) and LANGWARRIN (1), but a different skill has now emerged that also needs highlighting. In his role as co-owner of…
Confucius Coops dialled in
Digital Editions
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Confucius Coops dialled in
**Mark Cooper is a genuine legend of country cricket, having won nine premierships as a leader at CARDINIA (3), KOOWEERUP (3), BEACONSFIELD (1), CRANBOURNE (1)…