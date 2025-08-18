Lily Milner and Brooke Kelly inspired Gippsland to a 5.18(48) to 4.5(29) victory over Sandringham at Shepley Oval on Saturday morning. Milner continued her purple patch of form, finishing with 19 classy disposals and eight tackles in a clinical midfield display, while Kelly, a double…
Double Gippsland win
-
Special school staffer charged with child sex abuse offences
A support staff member at Endeavour Hills Specialist School has been charged with child sexual abuse offences. Police confirmed that a 34-year-old Berwick woman was…