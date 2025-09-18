Not that he needs it; but Tooradin-Dalmore coach Jordan Kelly has some extra-special motivation as he looks to add the title of premiership coach to premiership captain against Nar Nar Goon on Saturday. Kelly shared the premiership dais with Seagulls’ coach Lachie Gillespie in 2022,…
Potential premiership catalyst for Kelly to dream for Kritter
Foster-carer who’s a singular force for good
A single male foster carer in Doveton has had his doors open for children and teenagers in need…