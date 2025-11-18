Upper Beaconsfield continues to be full of surprises after holding off Pakenham in round five of the Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) Premier Division. The Maroons are back in the four after being demolished last round, the biggest story of success so far in the…
Maroons continue to roll
-
Concerns over using local infrastructure money elsewhere
The State Government is facing mounting criticism over a planning proposal that would allow Growth Areas Infrastructure Contribution (GAIC) funds to be spent on infrastructure…