AFL Academy teenager Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves looms as the region’s most likely draft prospect just days out from the annual November intake. The Dandenong Stingrays co-captain has forged a reputation as his draft class’ most clutch performer, regularly kicking match-winning goals. “I love the adrenaline it…
Mr Clutch primed for AFL
-
Magpies embark on new era
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 495021 After just one season in the Southern netball competition Narre Warren has made the decision to move into…