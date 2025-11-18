Home » Warriors continue to roll on in Country Basketball League
,

Warriors continue to roll on in Country Basketball League

A double-header of fixtures turned into a double-header of victories for the Pakenham Warriors Country Basketball League (CBL) Men in round seven. Pakenham remains undefeated at 7-0 with smashings of both Bairnsdale on Saturday and Korumburra on Sunday. The Warriors fed into their usual philosophy…

Read more