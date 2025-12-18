PREMIER FIRSTS Pakenham Pumas Premier 2 Firsts produced a commanding all-round performance on Thursday night, pulling away from Preston Pirates to secure an impressive 12–6 victory built on power hitting, aggressive base running and clean defence. Preston struck first in the opening inning, crossing two…
Pumas overpower Pirates
-
Pumas overpower Pirates
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 524223 Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 524223 PREMIER FIRSTS Pakenham Pumas Premier 2 Firsts produced a commanding all-round…