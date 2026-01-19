The finals race has caught fire with four rounds to go after some critical results in round 10 of the Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) A Grade competition. Pakenham Upper/Toomuc’s season is in free-fall after a third consecutive loss, this time to second-placed Carlisle Park…
More twists in finals race
244-run stand leads Coomoora to victory
