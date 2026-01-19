The prospect of a finals berth in Vic Premier Cricket is looking much healthier for Casey South Melbourne (9/347d) after the Swans held off a brave Sunday batting effort from Kingston Hawthorn (321) at Walter Galt Reserve. The Swans were terrific on day one, building…
Surging Swans almost hampered by Hawks
244-run stand leads Coomoora to victory
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 440832 A remarkable 244-run partnership between Coomoora pair Krishan Alang and Jarrod Munday saw the side register a 92-run…