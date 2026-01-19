Home » Villagers basking in the glory
,

Villagers basking in the glory

CARDINIA WATERS BOWLS The run home to Pennant finals begun in earnest following the Christmas break this week with six rounds left in Midweek competition and just five rounds remaining on Saturday. After a great start to the season, Cardinia Waters Midweek side one spent…

Read more

Digital Editions

  • 244-run stand leads Coomoora to victory

    244-run stand leads Coomoora to victory

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 440832 A remarkable 244-run partnership between Coomoora pair Krishan Alang and Jarrod Munday saw the side register a 92-run…

More News

  • Hampton Park man wins $740k TattsLotto

    Hampton Park man wins $740k TattsLotto

    A young Hampton Park man has started his week buoyed by a $740,000 TattsLotto win, declaring he’s ready to pay off his parents’ mortgage and give back to the family.…

  • Rural Clyde North residents ‘sick’ of near-daily illegal rubbish dumping

    Rural Clyde North residents ‘sick’ of near-daily illegal rubbish dumping

    Rural residents in Clyde North say they are “sick” of years of illegal rubbish dumping on local dirt roads, claiming the problem has escalated to an almost daily occurrence as…

  • Nifty revival can’t save Lions

    Nifty revival can’t save Lions

    PAKENHAM BOWLS Following what seemed to be an extra-long Christmas break, both the Weekend and Midweek Pennant Bowls competitions resumed last week for the Pakenham Bowls Club. Back in round…

  • Banger braves it in the breeze

    Banger braves it in the breeze

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 509508 GARFIELD GOLF ‘Hang onto your hat’ became a common catch-phrase at Garfield Golf Club on Saturday with strong winds greeting the 138 players…

  • Noble knocked from perch

    Noble knocked from perch

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 525928 Noble Park (173) has experienced the sour taste of defeat for the first time in more than three months after being outplayed by…

  • The Big Sky shows no limit

    The Big Sky shows no limit

    An unconventional build up has added further lustre to the dominant debut win of The Big Sky after the two-year-old son of Bivouac made a stunning first-up impression at Flemington…

  • One win in whistling wind

    One win in whistling wind

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 519208 CRANBOURNE BOWLS Saturday Pennant players returned to a tough day for bowls after the Christmas break; especially if bowlers play with small lightweight…

  • Hallam Kalora Park fit and firing

    Hallam Kalora Park fit and firing

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 528964 Hallam Kalora Park made it five wins in a row against Berwick on the weekend in round 10 of Dandenong District Cricket Association…

  • Panthers prowl then pause

    Panthers prowl then pause

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 528966 Dandenong (6/242) will be playing for pride in the remaining three rounds of Vic Premier Cricket after failing to capitalise on a winning…

  • Learner driver caught speeding at 226km/h on Monash Freeway

    Learner driver caught speeding at 226km/h on Monash Freeway

    Police intercepted a Narre Warren learner driver this morning after he was allegedly caught travelling over 220km/h in a 100km/h zone in Mulgrave. The 23-year old man was driving on…