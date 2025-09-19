**DEVON MEADOWS, HAMPTON PARK and TOORADIN-DALMORE – three clubs that battled in the old South East Football Netball League (SEFNL) together for many years – are one step away from making it a clean sweep of premierships on Saturday. Devon Meadows claimed its first-ever flag…
Gutsy moves bring success
-
APCO’s $400k compensation claim denied by VCAT
A Cranbourne North service station has failed in its attempt to be compensated for lost trade during major roadworks, after the Victorian Civil and Administrative…